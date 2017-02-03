PharMerica Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2016 Earnings Call and Webcast
The Company's results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2016 will be released before the open of the market on Friday, February 24, 2017. The live broadcast of PharMerica's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, February 24, 2017.
