Pharmaceutical Industry to Remain Most Valuable End-use Industry for...

Transparency Market Research has published a new research "Aseptic Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024" to their report store. With Tetra Pak alone accounting for a share of over 65%, the competitive landscape of the global aseptic packaging market features a markedly high level of consolidation and intense entry barriers for new vendors, reports Transparency Market Research in a recent report.

