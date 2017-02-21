Pharmaceutical industry adds 20,000 t...

Pharmaceutical industry adds 20,000 to workforce over 5 yrs

Read more: Korea Herald

The workforce of South Korea's pharmaceutical sector has grown by more than 27 percent in five years, data showed on Monday. A total of 94,929 people were working in the local drug industry at the end of 2016, up from 74,477 in 2011, according to the data by the Korea Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

Chicago, IL

