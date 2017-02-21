Pharmaceutical industry adds 20,000 to workforce over 5 yrs
The workforce of South Korea's pharmaceutical sector has grown by more than 27 percent in five years, data showed on Monday. A total of 94,929 people were working in the local drug industry at the end of 2016, up from 74,477 in 2011, according to the data by the Korea Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Sat
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Sat
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC