Perrigo CFO resigns to take job at Amgen
Judy L. Brown, who has been chief financial officer of the store-brand pharmaceuticals maker for nearly 11 years, has resigned to take another position. While Perrigo stated that Brown "will take a position with another company in the pharmaceutical industry, beginning on April 1, 2017," it did not name the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC