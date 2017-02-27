Perrigo CFO resigns to take job at Amgen

Judy L. Brown, who has been chief financial officer of the store-brand pharmaceuticals maker for nearly 11 years, has resigned to take another position. While Perrigo stated that Brown "will take a position with another company in the pharmaceutical industry, beginning on April 1, 2017," it did not name the company.

