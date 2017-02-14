North Tide Capital, Llc Buys Impax Laboratories, Allergan PLC, Accuray, Sells Community Health ...
Boston, MA, based Investment company North Tide Capital, Llc buys Impax Laboratories, Allergan PLC, Accuray, sells Community Health Systems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Mylan NV, Perrigo Co PLC, Select Medical Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Tide Capital, Llc. As of 2016-12-31, North Tide Capital, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $483 million.
