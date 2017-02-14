Boston, MA, based Investment company North Tide Capital, Llc buys Impax Laboratories, Allergan PLC, Accuray, sells Community Health Systems, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Mylan NV, Perrigo Co PLC, Select Medical Holdings during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, North Tide Capital, Llc. As of 2016-12-31, North Tide Capital, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $483 million.

