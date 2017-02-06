Nanobiotix Appoints Senior Executive from Pharmaceutical Industry, as Chief Operating Officer

NANOBIOTIX , a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering novel approaches for the local treatment of cancer, announced today the appointment of Alain Dostie, a senior executive from the pharmaceutical industry, as its Chief Operating Officer . Mr. Dostie will lead Nanobiotix's operations, including development, manufacturing, market access and sales, for the Company's lead product NBTXR3, which could obtain a CE Mark approval in 2017.

