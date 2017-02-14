Mylan Shares Unchanged as Kaleo Releases EpiPen Competitor
The Auvi-Q was released Feb. 14, but it's unclear whether patients will break up with their current option, EpiPen, for something new. Mylan shares were steady Tuesday midday, even as privately held rival Kaleo Pharma , launched its EpiPen competitor, Auvi-Q.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC