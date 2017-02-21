Momenta Delay Means Race For Copaxone Generic Is On
Just as Momenta Pharmaceuticals was about to reach its zenith, disaster struck. FDA approval of its generic form of the 40mg dose of Teva's multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone had been expected any day; the delay of this approval owing to manufacturing issues is a severe blow for the company, more or less built around this one product.
