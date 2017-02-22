Md. drug transparency legislation is needed to keep costs down
Last week, lawmakers in Annapolis debated the merits of two proposed bills aimed at promoting the affordability of prescription drugs. HB666/SB437 will require manufacturers to disclose the cost breakdown of drugs with a $2,500 or more annual price tag, including declaring how much is spent on marketing and promotion.
