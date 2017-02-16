Martin Shkreli offers tips to Donald Trump

"Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli, the former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety as the "Most Hated Man in America" after hiking the price of an important AIDS drug, went to Harvard last night to lay out the advice he hopes to give President Trump about lowering health care costs. Although organizers tried to keep the public out of the event, dozens of demonstrators showed up to rail against the kind of greed in the pharmaceutical industry they say Shkreli embodies, and some made it inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.