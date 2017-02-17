Lebanon's lawmakers call for reciprocal agreements to boost local pharmaceutical industry
Lebanon consumes $1.3 billion in medicines and drugs annually, but only 7-10 percent of these pharmaceuticals are produced locally. Lebanon should treat countries that complicate the export of locally made pharmaceuticals the say way they treat the Lebanese companies, Industry Minister Hussein Hajj Hassan said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC