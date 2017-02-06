Jepsen Headshot High Res

HARTFORD: Connecticut has joined a $19.5-million multi-state settlement with drug maker Bristol-Myers Squibb [NYSE: BMY] based in New York to resolve allegations that the company improperly marketed the antipsychotic drug Abilify. A joint release by Attorney General George Jepsen and state Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Jonathan A. Harris announced the Connecticut's share of the settlement funds is $310,133.

