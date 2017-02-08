JCB Labs founder to offer lessons at next Startup Grind
Local entrepreneur Brian Williamson will talk about his career and lessons learned in starting a company at the next Startup Grind on Thursday. Williamson founded JCB Laboratories, which revolutionized the pharmaceutical industry and was known worldwide for its sterile compounded preparations for ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals and dialysis clinics with a specialty in pain, ophthalmic and drug shortage preparations.
