Israeli authorities investigating Teva over bribe allegations
Israeli law enforcement agencies have opened an investigation into pharmaceutical giant Teva after it reached a settlement with US authorities over charges it had bribed foreign officials to win business in Russia, Ukraine and Mexico, the company has confirmed. The admission comes a day after the company announced that its chief executive officer Erez Vigodman has stepped down, three years after he took his post in an effort to turn around the fortunes of the drugmaker, and amid speculation of a coming split between the company's generic and branded businesses.
