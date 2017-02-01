Investigation for Investors in Shares...

Investigation for Investors in Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Announced

Read more: SBWire

An investigation on behalf of investors of McKesson Corporation shares over potential securities laws violations by McKesson and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced. More specifically, investigation concerns whether McKesson Corporation submitted allegedly false claims to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under its vaccine distribution contract by improperly setting temperature monitors used in shipping the vaccines.

