Innate Pharma announces top-line results from EffiKIR trial evaluating the efficacy of lirilumab as a single agent in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia Innate Pharma SA today announces top-line results from the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II trial testing the efficacy of lirilumab as a single agent maintenance treatment in elderly patients with acute myeloid leukemia in first complete remission . The study did not meet its primary efficacy endpoint of leukemia-free survival .

