IBB: Merck Joins The Drug Pricing Coalition For Transparency
Trump stated that drug companies are "getting away with murder" when speaking to the drug pricing issue that has taken the spotlight. Many large-cap pharma companies have created a drug pricing coalition to reign in transparency and separate themselves from the few bad actors.
