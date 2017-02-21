Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Continues to Hold Position in Cardinal Health, Inc.
Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company's stock at the end of the fourth quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC