Government to support production of anti-retroviral drugs- Pres
Government has announced its readiness to support local pharmaceutical companies to manufacture anti-retroviral drugs for persons living with HIV/AIDS. The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who announced this yesterday, said the development of the pharmaceutical industry to enable businesses to manufacture the drugs was one of the key commitments of his government.
