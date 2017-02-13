Government to support production of a...

Government to support production of anti-retroviral drugs- Pres

Government has announced its readiness to support local pharmaceutical companies to manufacture anti-retroviral drugs for persons living with HIV/AIDS. The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who announced this yesterday, said the development of the pharmaceutical industry to enable businesses to manufacture the drugs was one of the key commitments of his government.

