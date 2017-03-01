Five ways Big Pharma owns your government
The U.S. pharmaceutical industry has long justified their soaring profits and exorbitant pricing structures with the premise that the profits go into research and development to create newer better drugs. The problem with this statement is that by in large it is a misnomer and largely false.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
