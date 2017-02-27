FDA to expedite review of Teva drug for movement disorder
A building belonging to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker and Israel's largest company, is seen in Jerusalem February 8, 2017. Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted "priority review" for its SD-809 drug to treat tardive dyskinesia with a target date for approval by Aug. 30. Tardive dyskinesia, a condition for which there are no approved therapies in the United States, is a disorder characterized by repetitive and uncontrollable movements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC