FDA to expedite review of Teva drug for movement disorder

A building belonging to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, the world's biggest generic drugmaker and Israel's largest company, is seen in Jerusalem February 8, 2017. Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted "priority review" for its SD-809 drug to treat tardive dyskinesia with a target date for approval by Aug. 30. Tardive dyskinesia, a condition for which there are no approved therapies in the United States, is a disorder characterized by repetitive and uncontrollable movements.

