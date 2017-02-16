FDA accepts Mylan's BLA for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim2 min ago

New Delhi, Feb 17 US health regulator USFDA has accepted pharma major Mylan's biologics licence application for MYL-1401H, a proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim, Biocon and Mylan have said. The proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim is one of the six biologic products co-developed by Mylan and Biocon for the global marketplace, the two companies said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.