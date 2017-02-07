Express Scripts' Tim Wentworth defends role in drug prices

Mylan's Epipen became a focal point in the debate over the rising costs of pharmaceuticals, after its price increased by nearly 500 percent over seven years. In a recent interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell, Mylan CEO Heather Bresch said "middlemen from wholesalers to insurance to PBMs [pharmacy benefit managers] are all playing a part" in driving up drug prices.

