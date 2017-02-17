Entrance to the Bristol Meyers Squibb...

Entrance to the Bristol Meyers Squibb Wallingford campus.

According to a report in the New Haven Register , Bio-pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb could face some challenges when it comes to selling its Wallingford campus. A vote conducted this past Wednesday at the town's Planning and Zoning Commission removed a provision that allowed buildings in the IX or I-5 zones to be used for education, religious, or philanthropic purposes.

