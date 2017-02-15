Drugmakers riled amid calls for yearly review of drug costs
The pharmaceutical industry is protesting a health ministry plan to review government-set drug prices annually, saying the move will stifle the development of new drugs. A high-priced cancer medication led the ministry to call for annual reviews after slashing the drug's price by 50 percent last year.
