Drug Industry Goes Boldly into New Minefield
Last month, the pharmaceutical industry, under pressure from the president among others for persistent price hikes, launched an ad campaign to highlight its drug research. Called "Go Boldly," an allusion to poet Dylan Thomas, the campaign was intended to bolster the industry's reputation after pricing scandals involving companies like Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and Turing Pharmaceuticals.
