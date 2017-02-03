DOH calls for continuous fight vs ant...

DOH calls for continuous fight vs antimicrobial resistance

Manila Bulletin

By Philippine News Agency The Department of Health on Thursday called on different stakeholders and partners, including the pharmaceutical industry, to continue the fight against antimicrobial resistance and be committed to it. In a press conference held at the Conrad Hotel in Pasay City, health department spokesperson, Dr. Eric Tayag, called on the pharmaceutical industry to be responsible and encourage doctors to prescribe antibiotics to patients only when necessary, so that the problem of AMR would not stem from the industry.

