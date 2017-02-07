Despite The Focus On 'Jobism', Jobs Are A Cost Of Production And...
In a 1992, WSJ op-ed featured last August on CD , economist Richard McKenzie criticized the misguided obsession with what he referred to as "jobism" - the modern public-policy philosophy that mistakenly focuses on the number of jobs as being the "key measure of a country's economic success or failure." Here's a key excerpt of Professor McKenzie's op-ed: Job creation is a favored goal of our leaders because it appeals to existing political interests and is seductively misleading and counterproductive.
