Despite Settling Decade-Long Suit, Mylan Shares Fall

After years of litigation, Mylan has agreed to pay $96.5 million to settle a lawsuit with drug purchasers over allegations that it engaged in a pay-for-delay scheme with Cephalon over a narcolepsy drug. The scheme allegedly took place back in 2006, when the drug purchasers involved in the lawsuit say Mylan paid pharmaceutical company Cephalon to delay the entry to market of its generic version of Provigil, a drug that helps with narcolepsy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.