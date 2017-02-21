Content Development Manager - 12994

Content Development Manager - 12994

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Publishers Marketplace

Learn.Discover.Achieve_1000.png SpringerHealthcare_Logo.jpg Springer Healthcare is a leading full service medical communications agency, and forms part of Springer Nature, the world's largest academic book publisher, publisher of the world's highest impact journals and a pioneer in the field of open research. With more than 40 years' experience working with the pharmaceutical industry, we are specialists in delivering innovative medical content and services across a wide range of communication platforms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers Marketplace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around... 10 hr Suezanne 2
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... 10 hr Suezanne 3
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,148,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC