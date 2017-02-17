China's State Council Announces Major...

China's State Council Announces Major Policies to Reform the Pharmaceutical Industry

China will launch further reforms in the pharmaceutical sector as part of the healthcare reform initiatives announced by the State Council in its February 9, 2017 Circular on Several Opinions Concerning Further Reforms of the Policies Governing Drug Production, Circulation and Usage . The Circular No.

