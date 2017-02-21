Cardinal Health helps Navidea settle lender's payoff and#8211; for now

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc. have reached a settlement with Navidea's chief lender that clears the path to close an $80 million deal and pay off the lender next week but also puts off the final decision on how much ultimately is owed. Navidea's fate is subject to a firm deadline in the settlement in Franklin County Common Pleas Court that was disclosed Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

