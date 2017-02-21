Cardinal Health helps Navidea settle ...

Cardinal Health helps Navidea settle lender's payoff and#8211; for now

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. and Cardinal Health Inc. have reached a settlement with Navidea's chief lender that clears the path to close an $80 million deal and pay off the lender next week but also puts off the final decision on how much ultimately is owed. Navidea's fate is subject to a firm deadline in the settlement in Franklin County Common Pleas Court that was disclosed Thursday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan '17 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... (Aug '16) Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,124,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC