Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management buys Novo Nordisk A/S, Envision Healthcare, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Boston Beer Co, Under Armour, Sonic, sells Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Tompkins Financial, Under Armour during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2016-12-31, Cardinal Capital Management owns 113 stocks with a total value of $246 million.

