Bristol-Myers Squibb expands international immuno-oncology network

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company today announced that Columbia University Medical Center and Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre have joined the International Immuno-Oncology Network , a global peer-to-peer collaboration between Bristol-Myers Squibb and academia that aims to advance Immuno-Oncology science and translational medicine to improve patient outcomes. Launched in 2012 by Bristol-Myers Squibb, the II-ON was one of the first networks to bring academia and industry together to further the scientific understanding of I-O, and has expanded from 10 to 15 sites including more than 250 investigators working on over 150 projects across 20 tumor types.

