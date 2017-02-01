Big pharma depends on immigrants. It ...

Big pharma depends on immigrants. It kept quiet about Trump's travel ban

According to a 2014 study by researchers at George Mason University, immigrants made up 13 percent of the U.S. population in 2011, but made up 17 percent of the pharmaceutical industry labor force. That reliance has only increased according to Justin Lowry, a postdoctoral researcher at George Mason's Institute for Immigration Research: An estimate using 2015 data shows that immigrants made up 23 percent of the pharma workforce.

