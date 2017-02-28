Bernie Sanders Bends Cory Booker To His Will
Democratic favorite Sen. Cory Booker outraged progressives earlier this year by opposing a Sen. Bernie Sanders-led measure that signaled support for allowing Americans to buy cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. Booker, a rising star in the Democratic Party who is widely expected to run for president in 2020, was criticized by his own party in January when he and 12 other Democrats joined the GOP to vote down Sanders' largely symbolic proposal: a non-binding budget amendment that wouldn't have changed things on its own.
Read more at The Daily Caller.
