Bangladeshi pharmaceutical industry may have bright future in Sri...

Feb 11, Dhaka: Visiting Sri Lankan Industry and Commerce Minister Rishad Bathiudeen while noting that Bangladeshi pharmaceuticals are of international standard, said Bangladeshi pharmaceutical industry will experience a bright future if they invest in Sri Lanka. Minister Bathiudeen made this remark at a meeting organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Sri Lanka Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka on 9 February, 2017.

