Azerbaijan, UAE to cooperate in pharmaceutical industry
The pharmaceutical industry of Azerbaijan is taking shape steadily as more foreign countries seek to enter the sector. VPS Healthcare Company became the latest company wishing to build a plant for manufacturing medicines in Azerbaijan.
