Analyst Says Teva Is 'Plagued With Problems,' Downgrades On Challenging Outlook
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd have lost 30 percent in the last six months and are currently trading close to 10-year lows. However, a turnaround in shares is unlikely until there are "signs of potential growth or a clearer strategy from the new management team," Argus's John Eade wrote in a report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The EpiPen debacle may be the shot heard around...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|2
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Feb 25
|Suezanne
|3
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC