Akufo-Addo promises to support local Pharmaceuticals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday said government was determined in to support local pharmaceutical companies to manufacture anti-retroviral drugs for persons living with HIV and AIDS. He said the development of the country's pharmaceutical industry, the production of drugs, particularly anti-retrovirals, was a key commitment of his government, and a part of a wider programme for the industrial growth of the country.

