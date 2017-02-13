Achillion to Present at the Leerink Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that Milind Deshpande, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Achillion, will present a corporate overview at the Leerink Partners 6th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. The live audio and subsequent archived webcasts of the Company's presentations will be accessible from the Company's investor relations website, http://ir.achillion.com .
