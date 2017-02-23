Achillion Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

Complement factor D inhibitor program on track for initiation of ACH-4471 phase II trial for treatment-nai 1 2ve PNH patients during the first half of 2017 Expanding complement platform includes internally discovered next-generation oral factor D inhibitors with the goal of advancing at least one into clinical development by year-end NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 23, 2017 -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today reported financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2016. For the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company reported a net loss of $4.4 million, compared to net income of $17.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2015.

