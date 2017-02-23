Achillion Reports 2016 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results
Complement factor D inhibitor program on track for initiation of ACH-4471 phase II trial for treatment-nai 1 2ve PNH patients during the first half of 2017 Expanding complement platform includes internally discovered next-generation oral factor D inhibitors with the goal of advancing at least one into clinical development by year-end NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 23, 2017 -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today reported financial results for the three and twelve month periods ending December 31, 2016. For the three months ended December 31, 2016, the Company reported a net loss of $4.4 million, compared to net income of $17.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan '17
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC