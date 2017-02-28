Achillion Pharmaceuticals to Support a Natural History Study of C3 Glomerulopathy, a Rare Renal Disorder, Conducted by Experts at Imperial College London Natural history studies track course of a disease over time; can inform and support development and approval of new treatments for patients C3 glomerulopathy currently has no cure or approved treatment; affects about 8,000 people across Europe and the United States NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 28, 2017 -- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Imperial College London to conduct a natural history study of C3 glomerulopathy , a rare renal disorder which includes dense deposit disease and C3 glomerulonephritis .

