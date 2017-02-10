1.2bn NHIS debt crippling pharmaceuti...

1.2bn NHIS debt crippling pharmaceutical industry

13 hrs ago

Local pharmaceutical manufacturers have expressed worry over outstanding debts owed drug suppliers by the National Health Insurance Scheme , saying the situation is hampering business operations. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the B&FT, the Managing Director of Dannex Limited, Yaw Opare-Asamoah, indicated that the situation stands as the greatest challenge facing drug supply, and needs to be addressed within the earliest possible time, or 'cash and carry' would come back.

