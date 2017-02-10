1.2bn NHIS debt crippling pharmaceutical industry
Local pharmaceutical manufacturers have expressed worry over outstanding debts owed drug suppliers by the National Health Insurance Scheme , saying the situation is hampering business operations. Speaking in an exclusive interview with the B&FT, the Managing Director of Dannex Limited, Yaw Opare-Asamoah, indicated that the situation stands as the greatest challenge facing drug supply, and needs to be addressed within the earliest possible time, or 'cash and carry' would come back.
