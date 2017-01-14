Rochester, NY, based Investment company W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co buys The Kroger Co, Constellation Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio, TJX Companies Inc, sells Yadkin Financial Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Marathon Oil Corp, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co. As of 2016-12-31, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owns 98 stocks with a total value of $264 million.

