W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys The Kroger Co, Constellation Brands ...
Rochester, NY, based Investment company W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co buys The Kroger Co, Constellation Brands Inc, Facebook Inc, PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio, TJX Companies Inc, sells Yadkin Financial Corp, Dell Technologies Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Marathon Oil Corp, Coty Inc during the 3-months ended 2016-12-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co. As of 2016-12-31, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owns 98 stocks with a total value of $264 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GuruFocus.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC