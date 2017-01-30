Viking Shifts Capital Away From CIO A...

Viking Shifts Capital Away From CIO After Stock Fund Has Biggest Loss 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Viking Global Investors shifted its allocation of capital among top managers, trimming the amount directly overseen by Chief Investment Officer Dan Sundheim, amid the worst performance on record for its equities hedge fund. Viking Global Equities fell 4 percent in 2016, the biggest annual loss since the flagship fund's inception in 1999, according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to... Jan 5 April 2
Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory Nov '16 Sokol 1
News EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 4
News America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es... Oct '16 TRUMPLING me 2
News RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on... Oct '16 Le Jimbo 2
News Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised... Sep '16 coyote505 2
News Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac... Aug '16 californio 6
See all Pharmaceuticals Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,295 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC