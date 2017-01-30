Viking Shifts Capital Away From CIO After Stock Fund Has Biggest Loss 2 hours ago
Viking Global Investors shifted its allocation of capital among top managers, trimming the amount directly overseen by Chief Investment Officer Dan Sundheim, amid the worst performance on record for its equities hedge fund. Viking Global Equities fell 4 percent in 2016, the biggest annual loss since the flagship fund's inception in 1999, according to a letter obtained by Bloomberg.
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
