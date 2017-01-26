Use of Terahertz imaging in the pharmaceutical industry talk at this...

TeraView , the pioneer and leader in terahertz technology and solutions is pleased to announce that Dr Phil Taday, Head of Applications at TeraView, will be giving an invited talk on the use of Terahertz imaging in the pharmaceutical industry at this year's Photonics West event to be held at The Moscone Center, San Francisco, USA. TeraView's Dr Philip Taday will be presenting an invited paper at the event entitled 'Using terahertz-pulsed imaging to study osmotic tablets'.

