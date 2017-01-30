U.S. court rejects Teva's patent-infringement claims on Copaxone
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday a U.S. court rejected four of the Israel-based drugmaker's claims of patent infringement on its top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment. The rejection comes four months after U.S. patent officials invalidated three patents on its drug Copaxone, in response to challenges by pharmaceutical company Mylan NV, which has been trying to market a generic version of the drug.
