Trump to meet pharmaceutical representatives at White House on Tuesday
US President Donald Trump, who has criticized the high prices of prescription drugs, will meet with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday at the White House, the White House said in a statement. The meeting had not been previously announced.
