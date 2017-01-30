Trump to meet Novartis CEO, other pharma bosses on Tuesday
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused drugmakers of "getting away with murder" on prices, will meet executives from the pharmaceutical industry at the White House on Tuesday. Joe Jimenez, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG, addresses a news conference to present the company's 2016 results in Basel, Switzerland January 25, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Pharmaceuticals Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Despite $19 million salary, Mylan CEO failed to...
|Jan 5
|April
|2
|Alzheimer's - Failed Amyloid Plaque Theory
|Nov '16
|Sokol
|1
|EpiPen makers to pay $465 million fine for ripp...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|America's highest paid CEO puts giant Orinda es...
|Oct '16
|TRUMPLING me
|2
|RPT-U.S. govt health plans spent over $1 bln on...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|2
|Senator Praises - Generous' Daughter Who Raised...
|Sep '16
|coyote505
|2
|Cost of EpiPen: Senators' daughters call for ac...
|Aug '16
|californio
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pharmaceuticals Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC