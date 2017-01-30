Trump to meet Novartis CEO, other pha...

Trump to meet Novartis CEO, other pharma bosses on Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has accused drugmakers of "getting away with murder" on prices, will meet executives from the pharmaceutical industry at the White House on Tuesday. Joe Jimenez, the CEO of Swiss pharmaceutical company Novartis AG, addresses a news conference to present the company's 2016 results in Basel, Switzerland January 25, 2017.

